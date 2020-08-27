Elsie I. Orras, age 89, died peacefully at her home on August 6, 2020. She was born on December 21, 1930 in Switzer, WV to the late Cyril Hill and Jessie Bishop.
Elsie grew up in WV and Pensacola, Fla. She met her husband George Orras and they were married in 1948. Elsie and George traveled extensively while George served in the United States Navy. After George's retirement from the Navy, Elsie and George moved to Orlando, FL in 1965. During her 40 plus years in Orlando, Elsie spent her time as a professional bookkeeper while raising two children, several grandchildren and supporting her husband's second career as a barber. Her husband George died in 2007. In 2017 Elsie moved back to Pensacola, FL. Elsie is survived by her two sons Randy, George and his wife Elizabeth; grandchildren, Chad, Danielle, Jamie, Raeanne, Tamara; and one great-grandchild Cecilia. She was proceeded in death by her brothers Cyril and Max, and sister Eileen. She has one surviving sister, Sue. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews. On August 13, 2020, due to Covid-19, a small private funeral service was held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Orlando, Florida. Condolences can be made on the Woodlawn Funeral Home website https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/gotha-fl/woodlawn-memorial-park-funeral-home/4200