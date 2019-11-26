Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
First Covenant Church
Winter Park, FL
Elsie Rierson


1935 - 2019
Elsie Rierson Notice
Elsie Helen Rierson was born on July 16, 1935, in Floyd, Virginia, daughter of Edward Jerome and Versie Arlene (Roberson) Eanes. She was married to William Allen Rierson, of Check, Virginia. She was a dedicated military wife and mother with postings in Japan, Iran, Alaska and in the United States supporting the Air Force. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Susan and two children, Johnny A. Rierson and Deborah A. Moore. Her legacy lives on in two children; William M. Rierson and Barbara A. Larson, eleven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. She passed away in her Winter Park home on November 13, 2019, at the age of 84. A Celebration of her life will be held at the First Covenant Church of Winter Park, Florida at 11am on December 7, 2019.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019
