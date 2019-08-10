|
|
Elwin (Al) L. Gane, Jr., MSgt. USAF, Retired. Born in Grand Rapids, MI 10-02-1932, passed away at Smyrna West Assisted Living Facility, New Smyrna Beach, FL 07-19-2019.
Precede in death by his father Elwin L. Gane, Sr., mother Geraldine, sister Kathleen (Roy) Austin, 3 sons Paul Elwin, infants Arthur William, Richard Lester, infant daughter Kathleen Margaret. Survived by his wife Carolyn, son Carl, grandchildren Hilary, Ashton and their children. He enlisted in the Air Force June 1950 and was a Procurement Specialist and tours of duty at SAC bases: Shaftsbury Eng, Lockbourne OH, Beale CA, Pease NH where he received his BS Degree in Bus. Mgmt. from NH University, Hickam HI, Altus OK, Taegu Korea, receiving many Excellence Commendation Awards, retiring from Fairchild WA and moving to Orlando FL 01-01-1975. Worked as Buyer at Stromberg Carlson then Qwip Systems (div. of Exxon). 1981 he and his wife purchased and operated AgriMart Feed Store in Longwood for 10 years. He had a passion and love of wines and became self employed as a representative/consultant and sales on commission for House of Burgundy, Stacole, C&B Distributors and Western Wine Merchants retiring Sep. 2016. He (DA WIZ) and his wife hosted the OZ (Order of Zin) party for 18 years at their home on Lake May Jane, Orlando. Funeral Services with Military Honors will be at 12:30 p.m. Thursday August 19, 2019 at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, Mims FL.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019