age 86, owner operator of Elza's Wee Care Nursery, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2020 surrounded by her family. Elza was born on the island of Graciosa in the Azores islands of Portugal. In 1955, she married an Air Force Sergeant, Charles Bourne, on the island of Bermuda and set off for the states. Elza and Charles opened the Day Care Center in 1970 where Elza raised over a thousand children of central Florida until passing the business on to her daughter Janet in 1987. Upon retirement, Elza and Charles fished and shrimped the Indian River and traveled Europe and the Caribbean. She lost Charles in 2007 and lived independently tending to her flowers and welcoming family and friends into her happy home. She had a wonderful sense of humor, a strong work ethic and a loving and generous heart. Many sought her advice and guidance in matters of life and love. Elza is survived by her children Mary Poppa (Richard), Helen Schmid, Janet Smith (John) all of Orlando, Vince Bourne (Kathleen) of Clearwater and Linda Dobbs (Allen) of Oak Island, NC, as well as 8 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and her best friend Bill Nierman of Columbus, NC. She will be interred at Sea Pines Cemetery and a memorial service will be held in the future for extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, Elza personally requested donations be made to "Second Harvest" food bank to help feed those in need. Online messages of sympathy may be left for the family at www.newcomerorlando.com/obituaries
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jun. 23 to Jun. 28, 2020.