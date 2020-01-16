|
|
Emil Orosch, 94, was called home to be with the Lord on January 4, 2020.
Emil was born on April 7, 1925 in Brooklyn, New York to John and Josephine. He was the youngest of six. He was the son of a baker, where he learned that he had an uncompromising sweet tooth and a love for everything sweet and sugary.
In 1945 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he proudly served in the South Pacific theater aboard the USS Oklahoma City. He was proud of his service to his country and also got to see that part of the world.
After his naval service he went back to New York and became a bus driver for the N.Y. Transit Authority, where he worked until retirement in 1975.
He moved to Orlando Florida, with his loving wife Elaine (deceased) and their daughter Sandra after his retirement. Not wanting to be idle, he began driving school buses for Orange County School Board.
Emil was an avid golfer and was really good at it. He also enjoyed bowling, reading and in his younger years, fishing on Montauk. He also had an infectious sense of humor.
He was raised a Catholic and his faith was very strong. He loved giving to charities and helping others; St. Vincent De Paul, Wounded Warriors, the food pantry and his church were among his favorites.
His kindness, sense of humor and love will be greatly missed.
He is predeceased by his loving wife Elaine.
He leaves behind his daughter Sandra, son-in-law Robert, grandsons; Robert (Bobby) and Sean, granddaughter-in-law Andressa, and nieces and nephews; Dennis, Donald, Linda, John, Karleen and Michael.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks for all the prayers, encouragement and support during this difficult time and also to the caring staff of The Villages Hospital.
Services will be held at a later date at Bushnell National Cemetery.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020