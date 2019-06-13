|
Emily Gail Rubinstein, 82, passed away on June 1, 2019 at her home in Longwood, Florida after a long illness. Born in Newark, New Jersey on November 21, 1936, Emily was the daughter of the late Margaret and Howard Maxfield. Emily is survived by her husband of 65 years, Allen Rubinstein; two sons, Marc Rubinstein, and Richard Rubinstein and wife, Terry; two daughters, Karen Pennington, and Susan Luciano and husband, John; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Emily is also survived by her twin sister, Carol Kotkin. Final arrangements were private in keeping with Emily and Allen's wishes. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the MDS Foundation, 4573 South Broad Street, Suite 150, Yardville, New Jersey 08620
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from June 13 to June 16, 2019