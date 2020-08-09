Augusta, GA - Emily Mitchell was born in Hawkinsville, GA, moved from Hawkinsville to Sylvania, GA then to Augusta at the age of 10; graduating from the Academy of Richmond County in 1957. Continuing her education Emily attended LaGrange College and graduated in 1961 with a degree in Education. After marrying Frank M. Calhoun, she lived in Miami, FL, moved back to Augusta, GA, then North Carolina for several years, moved to Winter Park, FL in 1977, where she earned a Master's degree in Elementary Education. She was chosen by LaGrange students to be included in Who's Who for American Colleges and Universities. Emily then worked for the Orange County Public School System where she taught first grade and reading recovery, retiring in 2001, she then moved back to Augusta.
Family members include her sons: Craig Mitchell Calhoun, Wade Morgan Calhoun; granddaughters: Louann Sabatini, Sydney Calhoun; brother: Glenn Louis Mitchell; and sister: Marianne Adams. Emily was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Evelyn Mitchell.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday morning, August 12, 2020, prior to the service from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Westover Memorial Park. The family extends special thanks to the staff of Brookdale Place.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.