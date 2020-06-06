Or Copy this URL to Share

Mrs. Emily Scott Smith of Orlando, entered into eternal rest on May 27th,2020. She was born February 19th,1924 in Statesville, North Carolina, the daughter of the late William Harrison and Grace Summers Scott.



Funeral services will be held on June 10 at 11:00 a.m. at Mitchell's Funeral Home located at 501 Fairvilla Road. Viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Washington Park Cemetery, 2700 Bruton Blvd, Orlando,Florida.



