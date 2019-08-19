|
|
(Emma) Jean Barnes, 96, of Apopka, Florida died peacefully on August 12, 2019, with her family and closest friend, Marilyn Smith by her side. Jean was born on October 2, 1922 in Coffeen, IL to Emma Stoddard Bridgewater and Edward
Bridgewater. Her husband Frances "Frank" Leroy Barnes was a Major in the U.S. Air Force, and as a young family they lived throughout the states, Germany, and Newfoundland. The family returned to their hometown, Chatham, IL, where they
raised their family. Jean retired to Apopka, Florida in 2003.Jean was a member of the Chatham United Methodist Church, Chatham, IL for 84 years and an associate member of First United Methodist Church, Mt. Dora, Florida for 15 years.She was active in United Methodist Women for over 50 years. She was also a former board member of Cunningham Children's Home in Urbana, IL and a former president of the Chatham Library Board. She loved to sing and participated in many church choirs.
Jean is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Frank Barnes, her parents and siblings, and one granddaughter.She is survived by her sons, Lynn Barnes (Lourdes) of Chula Vista, CA, Steven (Bernadine) of Winston-Salem, NC, Jeffry of Rochester, IL, and David (Colleen) of Chatham, IL, threegrandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Monday, August 26, 2019 at
Chatham United Methodist Church, Chatham, IL at 11 AM with internment at Camp Butler National Cemetery. In lieu of
flowers, donations may be made to Cunningham Children's
Home, P. O. 878, Urbana, IL 61803-0878.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22, 2019