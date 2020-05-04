Billie McClure passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. She was born in Trimble County, Kentucky on February 4, 1929, the daughter of Jesse Ross and Dorothy (Liter) Wentworth. Billie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bill McClure after 57 years of marriage. Also four brothers, Frankie, Glen, Vernon and Benny Wentworth.



Billie is survived by her daughters Sharon Haynes of Odessa, FL. and Karen Blanton (Larry) of Otisco, IN.; grandchildren Tom Burke (Toni) of Land O' Lakes, FL., Bob DeMarco (Tonya) of Lexington, IN., Sharon DeMarco of Charlestown, IN., Dan Haynes of Dawsonville, GA., Matthew Blanton (Karen) and Tracy Koestel (Jay) both of Louisville, KY., and several great-grandchildren. Billie retired from Martin Marietta of Orlando, FL. After 28 years of service. Private funeral services will be held Saturday, May 9th at Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home in Apopka, FL. and Entombment to follow at Highland Memory Gardens, also in Apopka, Fl.



