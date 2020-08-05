Enio Ulises Carrion passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the age of 85 in Florida. Enio was born on June 10, 1935 in Ponce, Puerto Rico. His father, Domingo, a firefighter died when Enio was six years old. In 1945 his mother, Ramona, sold their home and moved to New York along with his little sister, Iris. At the time the journey took over two weeks as their plane needed to refuel in the Dominican Republic and Cuba, before landing in Florida, where they then took a railroad to New York. The family settled in Brooklyn, working hard to survive in their new home. Immediately after graduating high school, Enio became a furniture worker. Labeled a union instigator for his efforts to organize his factory against unfair conditions and wages, he was fired. Seeing the promise Enio had as a union organizer, he was hired as a staff member for the United Furniture Workers of America at the age of 24. This was the beginning of a path to a prominent career in the labor rights movement. Enio served in many leadership roles over his union career including, President of Local 140, President of Local 76B, Vice President FWD/IUE, Vice President of NYS AFL-CIO, as well as Executive Board Member of NYC Central Labor Council and IUE. Enio also supported the establishment of the Hispanic Labor Committee, the Latino caucus of the New York City Central Labor Council, becoming its first Puerto Rican President in 1983. During his work as a leading labor rights advocate, Enio promoted solidarity with Latino causes including organizing with Cesar Chavez to support farm workers, testifying on behalf of undocumented labor at federal hearings and propelling Latino representation in union leadership. Enio also took great pride in his involvement with the civil rights movement, marching with Martin Luther King, Jr at both the 1963 March on Washington and again in Selma, Alabama in 1965. Enio had a reputation as a kind, good spirited and charismatic person, who always went the extra mile to help a friend in need. He was respected by his colleagues, who valued his good humor and wise advice. Upon retiring from the union Enio relocated to Florida, where even into his 80s he continued to play poker and softball. He lived in Florida with his wife, Candida Gomez. He also lived close to his beloved sister, Iris Torres. He is predeceased by his father, mother, siblings Miriam and Angel, and his son, Ulysses Jr. He is survived by his children - Eva Cordova , Dilcia Carrion and Cynthia Carrion, as well as five grandchildren (Angel, Jason, Brandon, Anabella and Maya) and four great-grandchildren (Justin, Jason, Ramona, Ulysses Isaiah), his wife, his sister and many nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Osceola Memorial Gardens, Kissimmee. Wake is scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 10:00 to 12:00. Funeral service and interment immediately following wake.



