Daughter of Lorraine and the late Joseph Hartigan, sister of Carolyn, Dennis, and Sean, was a kind and generous soul who thought of others first and sought to make the world a better, fairer place. Erin was the victim of a violent assault in her home in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 16, 2020. Words cannot express the family's grief at her sudden loss.
Born on July 27, 1976, in Daytona Beach, Florida, Erin spent her childhood enjoying the state with her family and friends, from afternoons at the beach to Sundays visiting springs or picnicking under the oaks. Erin and her family also took many camping and hiking trips across the country, including to the Great Smoky Mountains, Acadia National Park, the Grand Canyon, Crater Lake, and Lake Tahoe. She was a cancer survivor, diagnosed with Hodgkin's disease at 18 but beating it – twice – through chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant. The experience changed her sweet soul not at all. Erin graduated from the Hotchkiss School in 1994 and the University of California, Berkeley in 2000, receiving a B.A. in political science, attaining high honors and making the dean's list in her final two years. Erin then obtained her law degree and a Master's degree in city and regional planning from the University of North Carolina. Erin's connection to Florida ran deep, as did her desire to help protect the resources she had enjoyed as a child, so she came back home to practice law. Erin was a dedicated public servant, working as a staff member in San Francisco city government, a city planner for Orlando, an assistant county attorney for Lake County, and an assistant county attorney for Orange County. Throughout all her years, Erin made fast friends and held them close for life.
Erin was a source of strength, support and laughter to her friends and family, an inspiration to her younger cousins, a resource to children in need as a Guardian ad Litem, and a reliable playmate for her nieces and nephews. Finally, Erin was a loving daughter and sister with whom we shared many precious memories and had anticipated sharing many more. Her life was defined by generosity and compassion rather than any of her misfortunes. She was the best of us, and we will miss her terribly.
The Funeral Mass will be live streamed from St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church beginning at 11:00AM, Monday, August 24, 2020. Please follow this link to attend virtually: https://stmargaretmary.org/funeral-mass-livestream/
