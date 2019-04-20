Erma Haffner Webb, was born March 16, 1933, in Hitchcock, Oklahoma, and passed away quietly in her home in Apopka, Florida, on April 15, 2019. She was surrounded by her family at the time of her death. Erma taught nursing for Southern Adventist University on the Florida Hospital campuses throughout central Florida, until the time of her retirement. She received her RN Degree at Union College in Lincoln, Nebraska, and her Master's in Nursing at Loma Linda University, Loma Linda, California. It was there that she began her teaching profession. Erma and her husband, Jim Webb, were members of the Forest Lake Seventh-day Adventist Church, and Erma's passion for helping people through her training, led her to start Shepherd's Hope through her church. Shepherd's Hope met weekly and provided health care to the underprivileged in the surrounding communities. Erma continued to run Shepherd's Hope for many years, meeting at Apopka High School and staffed entirely of volunteer medical professionals.Erma is survived by husband James Webb of Apopka, children Scott Webb (Olga) of Kansas, Sandee Richards (Joel) of Massachusetts, and Steve Webb of Florida. She is survived by her four grand children: Ivan Hornett, Alexsandra Hornett, Christopher Webb, and Ariel Webb. Erma is also survived by brother Harold Haffner, sister Carol Hayes, and sister-in-law Donna Webb. Erma leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews and hundreds of students, colleagues and friends.A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at the Forest Lake Seventh-day Adventist Church, 515 Harvey Lester Lane, Apopka, Fl. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be sent to the School of Nursing Scholarship Fund, Southern Adventist University. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary