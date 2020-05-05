Happy Birthday In Heaven!
May 7,1934-July 17,2016
We remember the legacy you left and the memories and love remain within our hearts. We thank God we were blessed to be your family. Love beyond measure.
Your family!
Published in Orlando Sentinel from May 5 to May 7, 2020.