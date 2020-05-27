Ernest George Tolos of Longwood, Florida son of Pantazis and Helen (Tsaffaras) Tolos deceased, passed away May 24, 2020. He was born in Lynn, Massachusetts on April 3, 1942. Ernest graduated from Fitchburg High School after which he joined the Marine Corps. He was married to Nadine (Adelson) Tolos on February 19, 1977 until her passing in December 2009. Ernest worked his entire life as a first responder and public servant. After leaving active duty, Ernest was a Massachusetts State Trooper for 22 years before moving to Florida. He continued his public service working as a fire safety officer at Rollins College and a Fire Safety Inspector for Osceola County before retiring. Ernest was active with the Masons and Shriners and had a passion for helping people. Ernest is predeceased by his wife, Nadine Tolos, brother Peter Tolos, and sister, Argerie Tolos. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Perry and Amy Tolos, his grandchildren Nolan and Nychole Tolos, his brothers James Tolos (Veronica) and Basil Tolos (Nancy), nephew Gregory Tolos (Jennifer), neice Christina Witherell (Gregory), an aunt, and many cousins.
There will be a graveside service held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 10am at Beth Israel Memorial Park in Gotha, FL.
To leave an online condolence to the family please visit the website: www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/gotha-fl/ernest-tolos-9195193
Published in Orlando Sentinel from May 27 to May 28, 2020.