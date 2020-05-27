Ernest George Tolos
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ernest George Tolos of Longwood, Florida son of Pantazis and Helen (Tsaffaras) Tolos deceased, passed away May 24, 2020. He was born in Lynn, Massachusetts on April 3, 1942. Ernest graduated from Fitchburg High School after which he joined the Marine Corps. He was married to Nadine (Adelson) Tolos on February 19, 1977 until her passing in December 2009. Ernest worked his entire life as a first responder and public servant. After leaving active duty, Ernest was a Massachusetts State Trooper for 22 years before moving to Florida. He continued his public service working as a fire safety officer at Rollins College and a Fire Safety Inspector for Osceola County before retiring. Ernest was active with the Masons and Shriners and had a passion for helping people. Ernest is predeceased by his wife, Nadine Tolos, brother Peter Tolos, and sister, Argerie Tolos. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Perry and Amy Tolos, his grandchildren Nolan and Nychole Tolos, his brothers James Tolos (Veronica) and Basil Tolos (Nancy), nephew Gregory Tolos (Jennifer), neice Christina Witherell (Gregory), an aunt, and many cousins.

There will be a graveside service held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 10am at Beth Israel Memorial Park in Gotha, FL.

To leave an online condolence to the family please visit the website: www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/gotha-fl/ernest-tolos-9195193

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Beth Israel Memorial Park
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved