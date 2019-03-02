Home

Ernest Howard Sr., 93, of Orlando, FL passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. He was born on August 1, 1925 in Gainesville, FL. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ada and Jim Howard, and his four brothers. Ernest is survived by his wife of 65 years, Julia and five children: Juliett (Clarence), Ernest (Jacquelyn), Christopher, Karen (Anthony) and Carlotta (Stephen); five beloved grandchildren: Clarence, Karl, Michael, Carlette and Stephanie. He graduated from Jones High School and West Virginia State University. He served as a Machinist in the US Navy during World War II, 1943-1946. After his service in the Navy, he owned "Howard's Auto Repair" before beginning his teaching career. He taught at Jones High School for 12 years, Mid-Florida Technical Institute for 20 years, and Orange County Corrections Facility for three years. During his youth he was a member of the Carter Tabernacle AME church. In 1952, he joined Mt. Sinai SDA Church where he faithfully served for over 45 years. He was known as the "Visitation King" because he always visited the sick and shut-in. He was truly loved and will be greatly missed by everyone. His funeral will be Sunday March 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. The viewing will start at 12:30 p.m., and both will take place at Mt. Sinai SDA Church at 2600 Orange Center Blvd, Orlando, FL 32805.
