7/20/38 - 9/5/15
Dr. Ernie Rhamstine, loving husband to Beth McNulty for 40 years passed away at home on September 5th, 2019. He and Beth lived in Orlando and Montverde, FL., prior to moving to Texas in 2008. Ernie was a kind man, with a quick wit, an extraordinary vocabulary, and a scientific mind. He loved nature and every living creature. He retired from Valencia College in Orlando after teaching Microbiology for over 30 years.
Buddy and Mick, our two golden retrievers were faithfully by his side in recent months.
His is survived by loving wife Beth McNulty, brother Tom Rhamstine of Huntsville, Alabama; children Scott Rhamstine, Jennifer Hill-Rogers, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren, and other family members, including nieces and nephews who were impacted by his faithful belief that each of them was special and could achieve whatever they wanted. This personal impact on students and extended family members is a lasting tribute.
A private gathering was held at home, with friends and family, overlooking the back yard, where he so often enjoyed the dogs romping, the birds singing, and other wildlife. A sycamore tree was planted in his honor.
To Ernie from Beth with all my love: "I'll miss you forever. You will always be 'my one in a million man'. Our lifetime of memories will be in my heart always".
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Sept. 23 to Sept. 29, 2019