Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home
180 Church Street NE
Marietta, GA 30060
(770) 428-1511
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernestine Durham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernestine Durham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernestine Durham Notice
Ernestine "Teeny" Durham, 91, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019.

A celebration of life will be held at 12:00 PM on Sunday in the Chapel of Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta. The family will receive friends from 11:00 until 12:00 PM.

Survivors include son William F Durham III and his wife Judy; daughters, Candace Whitlock and her husband Mark, Pamela Strickland and her husband Daryl; 20 grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Teeny was very involved in church ministries and had a passion for childhood evangelism. She will be missed by her family and all who knew her.

Flowers are welcomed or donations can be made in loving memory of Teeny to St. Jude Hospital for children.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernestine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -