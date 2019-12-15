|
|
Ernestine "Teeny" Durham, 91, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019.
A celebration of life will be held at 12:00 PM on Sunday in the Chapel of Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta. The family will receive friends from 11:00 until 12:00 PM.
Survivors include son William F Durham III and his wife Judy; daughters, Candace Whitlock and her husband Mark, Pamela Strickland and her husband Daryl; 20 grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Teeny was very involved in church ministries and had a passion for childhood evangelism. She will be missed by her family and all who knew her.
Flowers are welcomed or donations can be made in loving memory of Teeny to St. Jude Hospital for children.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019