Ernestine (Tina) Willis Gleason, 91, of Winter Park, FL, died on June 19, 2020. Tina was born November 12, 1928 in Rock Hill, S.C., the youngest daughter of Wilmer Dillard Willis and Ernestine Williams Willis.



She studied piano from the age of 6, was always interested in music. After graduating from high school, she went on to study piano at the Julliard School of Music in New York City for three years. She was the tennis champion of the Julliard, which she thought was humorous.



Tina earned a B.S. degree in Music from Winthrop College, and an M.A. in Music from Stanford University in Palo Alto, California. She moved to Melbourne in 1951 as South Brevard Music Supervisor.



She played duo-piano concerts throughout Brevard County, on WFTV, at Rollins College and in the Winter Park area. The duo-piano team raised funds that helped relocate Melbourne's oldest church, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, from the corner of Highway 1 and Fee Avenue to its present location. It became the chapel for Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.



Tina moved to Winter Park in 1964 and taught music in Orange County public schools. She soon became affiliated with the Florida Symphony. As an Associate Board Member of the Symphony, Tina wrote and produced a series of eight Concerts for Young People.



Tina enjoyed travel throughout Europe and many other countries. For many years she traveled to England for Wimbledon tennis, the Great Gardens and English life. She especially enjoyed England, Northern Italy, and Switzerland. She traveled extensively in the U.S. and Canada.



She enjoyed music, tennis, gardening, visiting the beach, travel, friends and family. She had a fine sense of humor.



She belonged to and enjoyed many years at the Racquet Club of Winter Park, the University Club of Winter Park, the English-Speaking Union, Morse Museum, and Friends of the Library. A special pleasure was participating in and walking in Harry P. Leu Gardens. She was a Co-chairman of the Wednesday Financial Luncheons Group at the University Club. She was an active parishioner of All Saints Episcopal Church of Winter Park.



Tina is pre-deceased by her parents, and her sisters, Dorothy Peyraud and Elizabeth Zavlaris. She is survived by her daughter, Jane Carey Gleason, Melbourne, FL; nieces, Elizabeth McMullan (James), Melbourne, FL; Dorothy Jane Sargent (William), Lake City, FL; and Anne Tanda (Michael), San Jose, CA; nephews, Bill Zavlaris and Peter Zavlaris, CA.



A memorial service will be held for Tina at All Saints Episcopal Church in Winter Park, FL at 4 p.m. on Monday, June 29. She will be interred at the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Melbourne, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Orlando Philharmonic, Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 North Forest Avenue, Orlando, FL 32803, or the Salvation Army.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store