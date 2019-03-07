Essie Hilton Wilson passed away on March 4, 2019. She was born on July 9, 1911, in Clermont, Florida to Alfred Hayes Hilton and Margaret Jackson Hilton. She attended Jones High School in Orlando and graduated in 1933. She later earned a degree to become a school teacher at Bethune Cookman College. In 1943 she married Frederick Wilson, from New York, NY. They remained happily married for 66 years until Fred's death in 2010. In 1952 Essie started teaching in the Orange County School System at the Holden Street School and Durrance Elementary Schools. Notably, during her time at Durrance Elementary School, it became the first Orange County school to be desegregated. Essie was very active in multiple Orlando community organizations: Board of Eccleston Crippled Children's Home, Christian Service Center, March of Dimes, Meals on Wheels, and a Charter Member of the Women's Civic Club. Essie and Fred were the founding members of the Jones High School Marching Band Parent Association. Essie was a lifetime faithful member of Shiloh Baptist Church, in Orlando. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Evelyn McCaskill, Leona Lucas, Helen Hankinson, and Gladys Baker. She is survived by her nephews, Robert Belle, Kenneth Hankinson, Yusuf Rahman, and Logan Belle, nieces Terri Belle, Francine Rogers, and a host of extended family. Services will be led by Rev. Derrick Williams at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 604 W. Jackson Street Orlando, Florida. Funeral arrangements by Gail & Wynn's Mortuary, 1300 Bruton Blvd., Orlando, Florida. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary