Martija, Estelita A., 79, passed away on May 26, 2019 in Sanford, Fl. Estelita was born in the Philippines. She is survived by her daughter Emily Jane Brodeur; 2 sisters, Francis Rivera and Lydia Abril; 6 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Lita served the Asian and Filipino community well. She was the Founding Chair of Asian American Chamber of Commerce, Founding President of Filipino American Chamber of Commerce, President of Filipino American Association of Central Florida, Chair of Council for Filipino American Organizations and Vice Chair of Bataan-Corregidor Memorial Foundation. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 12:00-8:00pm at Baldwin Fairchild Alternatives @ All Faiths 4901 S. Orange Ave. Orlando, Fl 32806. Interment will be held on Wednesday June 12, 2019 at 10 am at Glen Haven Memorial Park 2300 Temple Drive Winter Park, Florida 32789.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on June 7, 2019