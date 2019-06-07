Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Estelita Martija
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Estelita Martija

Notice Condolences Flowers

Estelita Martija Notice
Martija, Estelita A., 79, passed away on May 26, 2019 in Sanford, Fl. Estelita was born in the Philippines. She is survived by her daughter Emily Jane Brodeur; 2 sisters, Francis Rivera and Lydia Abril; 6 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Lita served the Asian and Filipino community well. She was the Founding Chair of Asian American Chamber of Commerce, Founding President of Filipino American Chamber of Commerce, President of Filipino American Association of Central Florida, Chair of Council for Filipino American Organizations and Vice Chair of Bataan-Corregidor Memorial Foundation. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 12:00-8:00pm at Baldwin Fairchild Alternatives @ All Faiths 4901 S. Orange Ave. Orlando, Fl 32806. Interment will be held on Wednesday June 12, 2019 at 10 am at Glen Haven Memorial Park 2300 Temple Drive Winter Park, Florida 32789.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.