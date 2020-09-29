Esther M. Graff died peacefully in her home in Zellwood, Florida on September 14, 2020 at the age of 96. Esther was born on February 21, 1924 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Mabel and Rob Rabiger and she had an older sister, Ruth.



An 18 year old Esther met a young sailor named Robert "Bob" Graff on a beach near the Cape May Naval Air Station and they married in 1943. The Pastor said that they shared the longest kiss at the altar that he had ever experienced. Their son, Robert "Skip", was born in 1945 while Bob was serving in the Navy during World War II. Esther worked for Merck Pharmaceuticals as a lab assistant and was honored to meet Jonas Salk while working on the polio program.



In 1979, Bob and Esther moved to Zellwood Station and lived there for the rest of their lives. It was a life full of friends, travel, Church and faith. Esther was predeceased by her parents, her sister, her husband Bob and her son Skip, who graduated from the US Naval Academy with honors and was received three air metals as a a combat pilot. Skip lost his life in 1971 during the Viet Nam era leaving Esther as a Gold Star Mother.



Esther leaves behind her faithful caregiver, Cruz Ortiz; her niece, Thyra Scheidt; her friend Ellen Womack; her friend John Pfeiffer and numerous loving church family and neighborhood friends.



A Celebration of Esther's life will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Rolling Hills Community Church, 4407 W. Orange Blossom Trail, Zellwood, FL 32798. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Rolling Hills, her beloved church, and indicate that it be earmarked for the memory gardens.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store