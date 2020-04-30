Ethel K. Foshee´, age 87, of Longwood, passed away April 14, 2020. Ethel was born in Braymer, MO, grew up in Golden, CO and moved to Orlando in 1968. She retired in 1988 as an Administrative Assistant. Ethel was a member and past president of D.O.E.S. Drove 66. She belonged to many organizations where she held leadership roles. She was an avid bridge player throughout her life. She enjoyed traveling, dancing, dinners out with friends and attending church. Her beautiful smile and outgoing personality touched all who knew her. She was a friend to many. Ethel is predeceased by her husband, Durwood. She is survived by her loving daughters Marion Conners (John-Paul), Mercia Bailey (Mel), three step-daughters and their families, along with several nieces and nephews. To honor Ethel, you may donate in her memory to St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Maitland. A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date www.RobertBryantFH.com
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.