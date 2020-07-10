Ms. Ethel Rawls, 80, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Ethel Pearl Mott Rawls was born on July 16, 1939, in Notasulga, Alabama. She was the second eldest child of Lillian and Earl Mott. Ethel was raised in a loving home with three siblings, one brother and two sisters. Ethel accepted Jesus Christ at an early age.



Ethel grew up in Apopka, FL and received her education in the Florida public school system, graduating from Phyllis Wheatley High School. She attended Winston-Salem Teachers College and later transferred to Florida A&M University where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education degree in 1967.



Ethel taught in the Orange County Public Schools System in Orlando, Florida as an elementary school educator for more than 35 years. She was a longtime resident of Orlando and a faithful member of Shiloh Baptist Church. She was also a dedicated Silver Star member of Delta Omicron Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.



Those left to cherish her memory include a devoted daughter and son, Angela and Michael (Tamara); loving brother and sister, Lee Edward Mott and Jacqueline Kelly; beloved nieces and nephews, Stephanie, Porscha, Jeanelle, Stephen and Justin; church members, sorority members and an abundance of family and friends.



A public viewing will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Mitchell's Funeral Home, 501 Fairvilla Road, Orlando, FL 32808.



