Dr. Eugene "Gene" Carlton Kandel, 99, went to be with our Lord on February 22, 2019, surrounded by his family at Village on the Green Health Center, Longwood FL. He was born in Marysville OH on August 23, 1919. He married Nellie Herron on April 13, 1941, and after 68 years of marriage she preceded him in death. Family was very important to Gene. He was very devoted to his wife and was especially dedicated to her throughout her Alzheimer's journey. He is survived by his loving children David (Annette) Kandel of Carmel IN, Janice (Dennis) Bishop of Findlay OH, Linda (Steven) Grieser of Cincinnati OH; 8 grandchildren Angela (Michael) McKellip of Noblesville IN, Ryan (Bonnie) Kandel of Indianapolis IN, Kurt (Julie) Bishop of Findlay OH, Bruce Bishop of McComb OH, Dawn (Steve) Chiang of Glen Ellyn IL, Aaron (Patricia) Grieser of Bali Indonesia, Joshua Grieser of Cincinnati OH, Jessica Grieser of Knoxville TN; and 17 great-grandchildren.Gene had various successful business careers and felt especially blessed to have had compatible business partners. He graduated in veterinary medicine from Ohio State University and practiced large and small animal medicine in Findlay OH. He was co-founder and Vice-President of Pruden Products, a steel-frame building manufacturer in Evansville WI. He was a realtor for Bishop-Kandel Realty, a Findlay OH property management and real estate company which he formed with his son-in-law Dennis. Following the sale of Pruden Products, he and his partners co-founded Regal Marine Industries, a manufacturer of pleasure boats in Orlando FL. An avid golfer, he was very proud of his 3 holes-in-1. He especially loved telling stories and enjoyed playing jokes on his friends.Before becoming a Florida resident, Gene was President of Findlay Rotary Club, President of Findlay School Board of Education, Chairman of the Board of Findlay Chamber of Commerce, and served on various other Findlay community boards.Gene's Christian faith was central and paramount in his life. He exemplified his faith by supporting Christian missions, actively participating in prison ministries and serving on various Christian ministry boards. He and his wife traveled throughout the world to visit missionaries. He was a member of Calvary Assembly of God Church, Winter Park FL and First Lutheran Church, Findlay OH.There will be a Celebration of Life Memorial Service at 1:30 pm, February 28th, Village on the Green, Longwood Room, 500 Village Place, Longwood FL 32779. Visitation will be a half hour before.Funeral arrangements under the care of www.baldwinfairchildwestaltamonte.com. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Feb. 25, 2019