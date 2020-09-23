1/1
Eugene F. Lang
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugene F. Lang bravely succumbed to his battle with cancer on August 13. Gene was a marketing manager with Whitehen Pantry for 20 years. He retired to Orlando and took dance lessons with Arthur Murray where he competed and won several awards. Gene was born in Saugerties, New York on October 14, 1938. He is survived by his partner Charlotte Carroll and his sister and brother-in-law Barbara and John Schneider. Upon graduation from high school Gene was sent to the Army language school to learn Russian. He then went to West Point where an injury forced him to resign. Gene was very creative and designed and sent handmade cards as a ministry with Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church. He served on the diaconate and. was a member of the Orlando Elks Lodge #1079. The family would like to thank the numerous doctors, and nurses and other workers who assisted in his care. He was a patient at Advent Health East, Davita Dialysis, Conway Lakes Rehab and the hospice unit at Advent on Orange Ave. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the building fund at Grace Covenant Presbyterian or another of your choice. There will be a memorial service on November 7 at 11:00 at Grace Covenant.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Orlando Sentinel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved