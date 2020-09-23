Eugene F. Lang bravely succumbed to his battle with cancer on August 13. Gene was a marketing manager with Whitehen Pantry for 20 years. He retired to Orlando and took dance lessons with Arthur Murray where he competed and won several awards. Gene was born in Saugerties, New York on October 14, 1938. He is survived by his partner Charlotte Carroll and his sister and brother-in-law Barbara and John Schneider. Upon graduation from high school Gene was sent to the Army language school to learn Russian. He then went to West Point where an injury forced him to resign. Gene was very creative and designed and sent handmade cards as a ministry with Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church. He served on the diaconate and. was a member of the Orlando Elks Lodge #1079. The family would like to thank the numerous doctors, and nurses and other workers who assisted in his care. He was a patient at Advent Health East, Davita Dialysis, Conway Lakes Rehab and the hospice unit at Advent on Orange Ave. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the building fund at Grace Covenant Presbyterian or another of your choice. There will be a memorial service on November 7 at 11:00 at Grace Covenant.



