|
|
Eugene Ronald Schumann, 88, went to be with the Lord March 21, 2019. Born in Chicago, Illinois to Theodore and Madeline Schumann on April 16, 1930. Eugene graduated from King's Point, United States Merchant Marines Academy, class of '51. He worked as a Professional Engineer at the Launch Support division of Kennedy Space Center, retiring in 1998. He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, June Schumann, Sons- Kurt William, Douglas Carl, David Glenn and Daughter Julie Madeline Schumann-Garraton; Eugene "Kim" (D) and Robert David (D) and Grandchildren: Violette, Nina, Sophie, Avril, Alice Springs, McKyle, Ronald, Lois, Travis, Tracy (D), Linda-Jewel, Savan, Aryah, Melissa, Justin, Anthea (D), Laura, Paul, Jeffrey, and 7 Great Grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 6200 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando on Tuesday, March 26, at 10:00 AM.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019