Eusilia Dappolonia (CeCe) was born in New Jersey where she met and married her beloved husband Michael. After marriage they moved to Chicago where Cecilia worked in the executive offices of the Conrad Hilton Hotel. Prior to marriage she contributed to the WW II effort by working in an aircraft factory. Survived by three children, son Patrick, daughters Valerie and Maryann, three grand children and two great grandchildren. Cecilia was an employee of Florida Hospital as an assistant manager in the gift shop. She was a wonderful Mother, cook and seamstress who will be dearly missed. Cecilia was a long time resident of Orlando who enjoyed acrylic painting, puppet design, card making and volunteering. 2 Corinthians 5:8 Arrangements entrusted to All Faiths 4901 S Orange Ave Orlando.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from July 19 to July 21, 2019