Eva Lou Charles
Eva Lou Charles, a former elementary school teacher and Buffalo Zoo Docent, died Saturday (July 4, 2020) in Apopka after a brief illness. She was 89.

The former Eva Lou Marks was a native of Western New York. She was born in Niagara Falls, NY and raised her family in Tonawanda, NY, before moving to Apopka, FL. Mrs. Charles was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection in Longwood, and served on the Altar Guild for many years.

She was predeceased by her husband, Earle V. Charles Jr. Survivors include a daughter, Sandra Cameron; a son, Earle V. Charles III (Marcy), and two grandchildren, Spencer and Cassidy.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Altar Guild of the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection in Longwood, FL.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
