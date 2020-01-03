Home

DeGusipe Funeral Home - Maitland
9001 N. Orlando Ave.
Maitland, FL 32751
407) 695-2273
Eva Raulerson (Eve) Fletcher

Eva Raulerson (Eve) Fletcher Notice
Eva (Eve) Raulerson Fletcher, 90, of Casselberry, FL, went to be with the Lord on December 27, 2019, after a brief illness. Born in Jacksonville, FL to Mannie and Mae Belle Raulerson, she was a member of Northland Church. Eve loved making others feel loved, and she greeted even strangers as "Darling" and "Honey." She was an inspiration to all who knew her, and will be remembered for her unwavering faith in God, her sense of humor, outgoing personality, generosity, and smile. And, of course, her love of fashion and always looking great! Eve was predeceased by her beloved husband, Stanley Madison Fletcher and by her son, David Ross Kelly, Sr. She is survived by her children, Kathy Day, Michael Fletcher (Jean), and Charles Fletcher, Sr. (Debbie); brother Donald Raulerson; daughter-in-law Marveen Kelly; grandchildren, Stanley Graham (Sally), Jennifer Taylor, Heather Radomski, Aileen Fletcher Resnick (Eric), Melonie Blazier (Michael), David R. Kelly, Jr., Vanessa Kelly, Shaun Fletcher, Charles Fletcher, Jr., Larry Fletcher, Holly Herndon (Joe), Kaitlin Fletcher, and Darlene Dempsey; ten great-grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held on January 19, 2020 at DeGusipe Funeral Home, 9001 N. Orlando Ave., Maitland, with visitation at 11 a.m. and service at 12 p.m. Private interment at Glen Haven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations welcomed to AdventHealth Hospice Care Central Florida or Northland Church.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 3 to Jan. 17, 2020
