Evelyn Alderman Burris
Evelyn Alderman Burris, 89, Orlando/Clermont, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 at her home. She is a graduate of Orlando High School and retired from Dr. Phillips, Inc. She is survived by her 5 children, Gail Mann, Shirley Hart, Janet (Jack) Pacheco, Judy (Larry) Schaefer and Joey (Judy) Alderman. 3 Step children, Donald (Barbara) Burris, Jr., Mike (Jeanne) Burris, and Renee Jones. 11 Grandchildren, 18 Great grandchildren, and 2 Great, great grandchildren.
Services will be held on Thursday June 20, 2019 at the South Lake Presbyterian Church, 1131 Chestnut Street, Clermont, FL 34711. Viewing will be held at 12 noon and funeral services to begin at 1pm.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from June 17 to June 20, 2019