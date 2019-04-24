|
|
Evelyn Anne Smith, Age 79 Of Clermont FL. Passed Away Peacefully On Good Friday, April 19, 2019. She Was Surrounded By Her Beloved Family. Evelyn Was Born January 8, 1940 To The Late William And Hannah Sinclair In Edinburgh, Scotland. She Is Preceded In Death By Her Two Sisters Margaret Burden And Wilma Burden. She Is Survived By Her Devoted Loving Husband Charles H. Smith of 59 Years, Two Brothers Andrew Sinclair And Leslie Sinclair, Three Sons Michael, David, And Alan, Three Daughter-In-Laws Donna, Dawn, And Leslie. She Was Also Adored By Her Four Granddaughters Bonnie, Brittany, Megan, And Ellie And Her Three Great Grandchildren Hannah, Emma, And Kent. Please Join Us To Celebrate Her Life On Saturday April 27, 2019 At Baldwin Fairchild East Altamonte Chapel, Visitation 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm Followed By Funeral Service At 3:00 pm.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019