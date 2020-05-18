Evelyn Lawing, 83, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020, in Orlando, FL. She was born in Grand Gorge, NY to Beatrice and Joseph Wright. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Joseph.



Ms. Lawing was employed in federal civil service, including at US Air Force hospitals in Germany and Spain. She served Orange County (FL) as a legal assistant and judicial assistant, retiring in 2008.



In retirement Ms. Lawing volunteered at the Orange County Courthouse and at Reeves Memorial UMC, her late mother's church.



Ms. Lawing is survived by her sons, Steven of Orlando and David (Cindy) of Groveland; her sister Karen LaFleur of Orlando; her brothers Ralph of Chatham, NY and KC of Campbellton, FL; her granddaughter Jennifer (William) Horton of Oklahoma City, OK; great-grandchildren Liam and Dallas.



A Celebration of Life will be held May 23 at the DeGuispe Funeral Home, 9001 N. Orlando Av, Maitland, FL. The family will greet visitors at 10:00 am with the service following at 11:00 am.



In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Orlando Union Rescue Mission.



