EVELYN T REICH, age 88 of Winter Park, FL went home to be with the Lord on 2/23/2019. She is survived by her sister Mary David-Deltona, brother John Razook-PBG, her 4 children Diane Thomas(Tom Wirth)-Orlando, Michael Simon (Harmony Kline)-WP, Yvonne Clayton (Brant)-Orlando, & Lisa Grady-Strange (Dennis)- Maitland & Marci Snyder daughter by default. She dearly loved her 12 grand-children & 13 great-grandchildren. Services will be at First Presbyterian Church of Orlando 11:30 am Friday 3/1/19. For the full obituary go to DeGusipe Funeral Home.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019
