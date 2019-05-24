Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Borshay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Steudle Borshay

Notice Condolences Flowers

Evelyn Steudle Borshay Notice
Evelyn Pearl Steudle Borshay, Winter Park, FL died on 5/18/19 in Waco, TX. Born on 9/21/1923 in Orange, NJ to Frank & Mollie Steudle, graduated from Union, NJ HS in 1940, and enlisted in the WAVES in 1943. A member of 1st Presbyterian Church in Maitland and later Winter Park Presby, she was a medical transcriptionist retiring at 90. She is survived by her sister, Doris Steudle Julian of Hackettstown, NJ; daughters Barbara Borshay Shivers, husband Jeffrey, of Venice, FL and Bonnie Borshay Sneed, husband Richard, of Waco, TX; 4 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. https://navevoices.org/evelyn-Borshay
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from May 24 to May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.