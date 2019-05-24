|
Evelyn Pearl Steudle Borshay, Winter Park, FL died on 5/18/19 in Waco, TX. Born on 9/21/1923 in Orange, NJ to Frank & Mollie Steudle, graduated from Union, NJ HS in 1940, and enlisted in the WAVES in 1943. A member of 1st Presbyterian Church in Maitland and later Winter Park Presby, she was a medical transcriptionist retiring at 90. She is survived by her sister, Doris Steudle Julian of Hackettstown, NJ; daughters Barbara Borshay Shivers, husband Jeffrey, of Venice, FL and Bonnie Borshay Sneed, husband Richard, of Waco, TX; 4 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. https://navevoices.org/evelyn-Borshay
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from May 24 to May 25, 2019