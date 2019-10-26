Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Oviedo Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Faye Boggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Faye Boggs


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Faye Boggs Notice
Faye Boggs of Oviedo Florida passed away October 19, 2019. She was 88. She was born Pansye Faye Cantrell on May 16, 1931 in Atlanta, Georgia. Faye studied at the University of Georgia and the University of West Georgia where she met her husband Wade. Over the years Faye was a schoolteacher, worked at Winter Park Telephone and volunteered at Leu Gardens and Maitland Historical Society. She enjoyed gardening, reading, traveling, antiquing and spending time with family and friends. She is survived by her husband Wade Boggs, daughters Karen Fisher (James), Beth Cohea (David) and grandson Jacob Fisher (Farrah). She is preceded in death by her grandson James Fisher Jr. A graveside service will be held at Oviedo Cemetery on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 11 AM.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Faye's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.