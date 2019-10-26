|
|
Faye Boggs of Oviedo Florida passed away October 19, 2019. She was 88. She was born Pansye Faye Cantrell on May 16, 1931 in Atlanta, Georgia. Faye studied at the University of Georgia and the University of West Georgia where she met her husband Wade. Over the years Faye was a schoolteacher, worked at Winter Park Telephone and volunteered at Leu Gardens and Maitland Historical Society. She enjoyed gardening, reading, traveling, antiquing and spending time with family and friends. She is survived by her husband Wade Boggs, daughters Karen Fisher (James), Beth Cohea (David) and grandson Jacob Fisher (Farrah). She is preceded in death by her grandson James Fisher Jr. A graveside service will be held at Oviedo Cemetery on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 11 AM.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019