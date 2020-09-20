Faye Carol Register, daughter of Loye Register and Mildred (Coleman) Register, of Jacksonville, took this world by storm on the 27th of August, 1960 and left it, all the better for having had her in it, on the 19th of September, 2020.



Yes, she went to college, worked hard, and achieved much by society's standards but those things pale in comparison to her real accomplishments - she overcame every challenge that life sent her way with grace, style, and a little touch of southern sass. She loved Jesus, her family, and her friends passionately. Faye filled the world around her with color and had a talent for making a space or a person more beautiful than when she found them.



She leaves behind the thousands of lives privileged enough to have been touched by hers and none of us will ever be the same.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store