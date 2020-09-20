1/1
Faye Carol Register
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Faye's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Faye Carol Register, daughter of Loye Register and Mildred (Coleman) Register, of Jacksonville, took this world by storm on the 27th of August, 1960 and left it, all the better for having had her in it, on the 19th of September, 2020.

Yes, she went to college, worked hard, and achieved much by society's standards but those things pale in comparison to her real accomplishments - she overcame every challenge that life sent her way with grace, style, and a little touch of southern sass. She loved Jesus, her family, and her friends passionately. Faye filled the world around her with color and had a talent for making a space or a person more beautiful than when she found them.

She leaves behind the thousands of lives privileged enough to have been touched by hers and none of us will ever be the same.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Orlando Sentinel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved