Florence E. Crawford, of Lake Mary, FL, passed away due to Corona Virus at Advent Health Hospice, Orlando, FL, on July 11, 2020.
She enjoyed a successful career as an Air Force officer and as a dedicated teacher, retiring from Teague Middle School, Altamonte Springs, FL. Florence was an artist, teacher, mentor and friend to many. She received her BA degree from Monmouth College, W. Long Branch, NJ and following retirement from the USAF, she earned her master's degree while living in Tennessee.
Born in New York City, NY, on November 30, 1943, Florence is predeceased by her parents, Robert J. Dalton Sr. and Florence E. Dalton, her husband, Lt. Richard LaQuerre (USAF), and her husband, Maj. Robin M. (Bob) Crawford (USAF, Ret.).
Together, Florence and Bob raised their four children, Robin, Joseph, Anne, and James at various Air Force locations and after retirement, in Cookeville, TN. She is survived by her children and nine grandchildren as well as her sisters, Veronica Barrett, Longwood, FL, Leslie Hopper, Menands, NY, and Robert J. Dalton, Jr., Tinton Falls, NJ, her dear aunt, Marjorie Regan and her special uncle, John (Jack) Ervin. Additionally, she is survived by many, many loving cousins and friends in both New Jersey and Florida. Some who were especially kind were Mary Regan Benson, Anne Regan Fanelli, Kathy Regan, Anita Nelson, Colleen Roses, Fred Bates, Briane Zadlock, and dear friend Carolyn Halvorsen.
