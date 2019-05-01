Home

Florence G. Ball, beloved sister, mother, grandmother and aunt passed into the Lord's loving hands on April 27, 2019. Born November 3, 1926, in Trenton, Tennesee, she married Jasiel N. Ball in 1945. She is survived by her sons Geoffrey, Gordon and Jay; by her grandsons Alex, Nathan, Matthew, Randall and William; and by her great-granddaughters Faith and Lianna. She is also survived by her loving sisters Josephine, Nancy and Doris and their families. Florence worked at Valencia Community College and was a long-time member of Concord Park Methodist Church in Orlando. She goes to her rest deeply mourned by a loving family.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on May 1, 2019
