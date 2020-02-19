Home

Folk Funeral Home
70 N Elko St
Williston, SC 29853
(803) 266-3434
Reverend Floyd D. Dukes

Funeral services for Reverend Dannie Floyd Dukes, 87, of Williston, South Carolina, will be held at three p.m., Sunday, February 23, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Williston; burial will follow at the Williston Cemetery. The family will receive friends from five to seven p.m., Saturday, February 22, at Folk Funeral Home, Williston, SC. Preacher Dukes passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

Survivors include his children Emily Jane Dukes and Dannie Dukes both of Williston; a sister Mary (Clifford) Nix of Lexington; nephew John (Drucilla) Nix and a niece Connie Nix.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Jane Love Dukes.

Visit our on-line registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
