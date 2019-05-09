|
Frances Duun, 91, passed away on May 4, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on November 12, 1927, to the late Anthony and Mary (Terranova) Aiello. She is predeceased by her husband Alf Duun; daughter Karen Duun Cruz, and grandson Brett Dashnaw. She is survived by her daughters Diana Duun Grosvenor, Kathryn Duun, and Elizabeth Duun; her grandson Sean Grosvenor and his wife Kym Adams Grosvenor; and four great grandchildren.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on May 9, 2019