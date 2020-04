Frances Elsie Nelms Risher, the tenth of fourteen children born into a Georgia farm family near Atlanta during the Depression, passed away quietly Monday April 20, 2020 in Altamonte Springs, Florida at the age of 91 after a long decline. Wife to a US Air Force test pilot, despite the constant demands of being a military spouse and mother of five children, she most enjoyed the simpler things of life: reading, crafts, sewing - and family. She appreciated good manners, good neighbors, comedy, hard work, and thriftiness. She was predeceased by her husband Tom Risher; surviving her are four sons Terry, Tom (Carol), Ted (Laura), and Tim Risher, and one daughter, Jeri Van Assche (Fred); one brother, Glenn Nelms, and two sisters, Anne Batten and Helen Stallings; three grandchildren Martin (Christine), Mike (Stephanie) Van Assche and Kathryne (LD)Van Assche Parker; and three great grandchildren. She will be buried at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL beside her beloved husband Tom Risher. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family welcomes donations to Hospice of the Comforter, AdventHealth Foundation Central FL as an expression of sympathy instead of flowers.

