Frances Elsie Nelms Risher, the tenth of fourteen children born into a Georgia farm family near Atlanta during the Depression, passed away quietly Monday April 20, 2020 in Altamonte Springs, Florida at the age of 91 after a long decline. Wife to a US Air Force test pilot, despite the constant demands of being a military spouse and mother of five children, she most enjoyed the simpler things of life: reading, crafts, sewing - and family. She appreciated good manners, good neighbors, comedy, hard work, and thriftiness. She was predeceased by her husband Tom Risher; surviving her are four sons Terry, Tom (Carol), Ted (Laura), and Tim Risher, and one daughter, Jeri Van Assche (Fred); one brother, Glenn Nelms, and two sisters, Anne Batten and Helen Stallings; three grandchildren Martin (Christine), Mike (Stephanie) Van Assche and Kathryne (LD)Van Assche Parker; and three great grandchildren. She will be buried at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL beside her beloved husband Tom Risher. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family welcomes donations to Hospice of the Comforter, AdventHealth Foundation Central FL as an expression of sympathy instead of flowers.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020.