Frances Gramarosa

Frances Gramarosa Notice
Frances Gramarosa, age 73, of Winter Springs, Florida. Born June 5, 1946, passed away December 25, 2019. Daughter of the late Michael and Emma Gramarosa and sister Marie Tropia.

She is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, James E. Morris; her sons Michael and Larry Buzzerio; Michael's wife Christine; and their child Michael Buzzerio, Jr.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 375 North Sunset Drive Casselberry, FL 32707. Inurnment will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 3:00 PM All Faiths Memorial Park 1390 Park Drive Casselberry, FL 32707. Arrangements entrusted to COLLISON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME (407) 678-4500.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
