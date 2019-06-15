Frances Jeanette Sadler



Frances Jeanette Sadler, age 92, went to be with the Lord on June 11, 2019. Born October 19, 1926 in Winter Garden, Florida to Lewis and Ina Johnston. She grew up Winter Garden, attended Winter Garden Elementary, and graduated from Lakeview High School. Jeanette then received her degree from Florida Southern in Business Administration. While at college, Jeanette noticed Doug Sadler, Sr., who she knew from high school, was also attending Florida Southern. After her graduation, they courted for a year. Then she and Doug were married on April 29, 1951. They lived in Oakland and raised two children, Becky and Doug. Later their family became members of First Baptist Church of Winter Garden, where Jeanette faithfully served the Lord as pianist for over 35 years. Her faith and love for the Lord was evident by the lifestyle she lived and her love for sharing her faith in Jesus Christ with others. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Doug Sr; 3 bothers: Richard, Carlton, and Sidney Johnston. She is survived by their two children and their spouses: Becky and Don Hiett, and Doug and Lena Sadler; Six grandchildren and spouses: Jason and Jacqueline, John and Cherryl Sadler, Mickey and Tracy Hiett, Phillip, Melody, and April Hiett; 15 great grandchildren, and sister, Ina Walker.



Visitation will be on Fri. June 21, 2019 from 6pm to 8:00 pm at Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home in Winter Garden. The funeral service will be on Sat. June 22, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Winter Garden and will be officiated by Pastor Ron Cook. Interment will be at the Oakland Cemetery. A memorial gift may be made in memory of Jeanette Sadler to the First Baptist Church of Winter Garden, if desired. Arrangements entrusted to Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, Winter Garden www.baldwinfairchildwintergarden.com Published in the Orlando Sentinel from June 15 to June 16, 2019