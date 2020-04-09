|
|
Born October 10, 1935 at home in Orlando. Gone to heaven March 10, 2020 at age 84.
Preceded in death by her husband Robert Corsaut; parents Dave and Nell Bates; brother Bobby Bates; sister Doris Pendergrass; and granddaughter Chasitie Quevedo.
She is survived by her three sons and wives, Kenneth and Christine Bates, Mike and Erica Bates, and James Bates; as well as six grandchildren: Joshua Bates, Tricia Purvis, Alia and Steven Bravo, Ali and Laura Flores; and four great-grandchildren, Christian Holloway, Gabriel Holloway, Abraham Bravo and Sarah Bravo.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020