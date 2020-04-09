Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Corsaut
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances L. Bates Corsaut

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances L. Bates Corsaut Notice
Born October 10, 1935 at home in Orlando. Gone to heaven March 10, 2020 at age 84.

Preceded in death by her husband Robert Corsaut; parents Dave and Nell Bates; brother Bobby Bates; sister Doris Pendergrass; and granddaughter Chasitie Quevedo.

She is survived by her three sons and wives, Kenneth and Christine Bates, Mike and Erica Bates, and James Bates; as well as six grandchildren: Joshua Bates, Tricia Purvis, Alia and Steven Bravo, Ali and Laura Flores; and four great-grandchildren, Christian Holloway, Gabriel Holloway, Abraham Bravo and Sarah Bravo.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -