|
|
Frances M Morrison, of Mesa, AZ, formerly of Orlando, FL, passed away peacefully at Ryan House Hospice in Phoenix on Oct. 12, 2019. She was predeceased by the love of her life Ted and her loving daughter Linda Fisher. Fran leaves behind her daughter, Dotty Herriott and husband Rod, of Mesa, AZ, her son in law, Edward Fisher of Easton, Pa, and her grandsons Edward, III of Phillipsburg, NJ and Michael and wife Rebecca of Seattle WA. She also leaves her sister in law Evelyn Marshall of Manasses VA and 12 nieces and nephews from all over the U.S. Gravesite services will be held on January 12th following regular church services where her ashes will be joined with Teds at the Grace Covenant Presbyterial Church Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice of the Valley-Ryan House, 110 W. Mohammad Ali Wy, Phoenix, AZ, or the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund Alliance, PO Box 32141, NY, NY 10087-2141. Arrangements were made by Mariposa Gardens Funeral Home in Mesa, Az.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019