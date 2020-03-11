Home

Franchon S. Woodard

Franchon S. Woodard Notice
47, transitioned to her heavenly home on March 3, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. Born June 18, 1973 in Orlando, Florida, daughter of Frank and Nora Woodard. Survived by her parents and two brothers, Frank E. Woodard II and Sherman G. Woodard; nephew, Myles E. Woodard; niece, Kyla M. Woodard; and extended family members. The Ivy Beyond the Wall Service, Friday, March 13, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. and Memorial Ceremony, Saturday, March 14th, at 11:00 a.m., both services will be held at New Mt. Zion M.B. Church, 2511 E. Columbus Dr., Tampa, Florida 33605.

Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
