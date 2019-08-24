Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Lennon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis S. Lennon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis S. Lennon Notice
Francis "Frank" Lennon, 79, of Apopka went to meet the Lord Thursday, August 8, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Frank is survived by his children Denise (Larry) Scott, Mark Lennon, and Michele (Jonathan) Rasmussen; sister Dorothy Norman, brother William (Judy) Lennon; and multiple grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Beverly Lennon. Frank was a loving, caring father, and a best friend to his son. He loved to paint and tinker with watches and cars. He had a caring heart and would help any human or animal in need. Frank was loved by his family and friends and will be missed. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations in his name to Hospice of the Comforter. Memorial Services will be held Aug 31st at 10am at Journey Christian Church, 1965 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka Fl 32703.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.