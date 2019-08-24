|
Francis "Frank" Lennon, 79, of Apopka went to meet the Lord Thursday, August 8, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Frank is survived by his children Denise (Larry) Scott, Mark Lennon, and Michele (Jonathan) Rasmussen; sister Dorothy Norman, brother William (Judy) Lennon; and multiple grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Beverly Lennon. Frank was a loving, caring father, and a best friend to his son. He loved to paint and tinker with watches and cars. He had a caring heart and would help any human or animal in need. Frank was loved by his family and friends and will be missed. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations in his name to Hospice of the Comforter. Memorial Services will be held Aug 31st at 10am at Journey Christian Church, 1965 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka Fl 32703.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019