Francisco Desena Pinto Notice
Francisco DeSena Pinto, 78 of Enterprise, Florida passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. He was born on December 17, 1940 in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico to Donato Pinto and Carmen Velazquez. He served in the United States Marine Corps before working in Law Enforcement as a Police Officer in Washington DC.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years Carmen, daughter Denise Pinto, son Michael Frank Pinto & his wife Amber, and his grandsons Logan & Brady.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
