Frank B. Croson, 78 year old retired accountant living alternately in Orlando, Fl, and on the Suwannee river in North Florida. Frank was a graduate of Edgewater High.(1959) Frank had two MBA degrees in accounting and history. He was broadly educated to the post graduate level at U of F, Stetson University and briefly at Rollins Collage. Franks career was mainly in the financial intermediary business. Frank was a accomplished sailor in both one designs and medium yachts. He traveled throughout the U.S. and Caribbean. He also spent a modest amount of time In Europe, when he was much younger. He was a voracious reader particularly drawn towards historical subjects. He also had many enjoyable detours into general friction of all kinds. Frank also had a love of classical music. Frank also wrote a hand full of publications, mostly about sailing and general boating. Frank is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Diane Irion Croson.(Orlando) His nephew, Paul F. Rowland.(Winter Park) Niece, Heather McIntire and husband Michael. (Zellwood) Great niece, Mollie Andres and husband Gaudencio. (Orlando) Great, Great nephews, Ryan and Leland. Also his Great, Great niece, Layla. Cremation handled by Community Funeral Home. The Family will be having a private service. "Sweet Dreams, Baby" 1941-2020

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020.